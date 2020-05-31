The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 964 454 561 to watch go to ubne.ws/3cmRzYB.
PUBLIC HEARING: Continue a public hearing from May 18 on amending the Sheriff’s Office civil fees.
ANNEXATIONS: Consider a resolution on annexation of a portion of a portion of the right of way of Mojonnier Road to the city of College Place. A second resolution will consider annexation of a portion of State Route 125 and Smith Access Road to the city of College Place.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Receive an update from Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt..
FAIR: Receive an update on the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
NEW POSITION: Consider new job description approval form for a temporary program assistant for SNAP-Ed and a temporary emergency management assistant.
POSSIBLE EXECUTIVE SESSION: Potential closed session regarding qualifications of an applicant for employment and/or review of the performance of a public employee.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session to discuss potential litigation.
The Columbia County commissioner's office will remain closed to the public during the quarantine period.
PROSECUTOR: Potential executive session on personnel and potential litigation.
COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE: Discuss a remodel at the Public Health building.
AUDITOR: Consider contract approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH: Consider appointment of board of health chairman, acceptance of a recommendation to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 and board of health approval.