The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 966 723 493 to watch go to ubne.ws/meetinglink.
SWIMMING: Consider extending annual renewal of recreational water facilities permit fees.
ACCESSIBILITY: Vote on interagency agreement between Washington state Employment Security Department and Walla Walla County. Employment Security has grant funds for work on the manual reception entrance door at SonBridge Community Center Medicaid dental clinic. In a separate agreement with SonBridge, the county would upgrade the door to an ADA-compliant door with electrical closing and opening using the grant money from Employment Security. Estimated cost is $3,000.
HEALTH: Approve 2020 local health improvement network agreement between Walla Walla County and Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health.
HOUSING: Approve agreement regarding the housing needs assessment between Walla Walla County and the city of Walla Walla.
COVID-19: Update of COVID-19 from Meghan DeBolt director of the Department of Community Health.
CORRECTIONS: Appoint individuals to the Walla Walla County Criminal Justice Treatment Account Panel.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:30 a.m.