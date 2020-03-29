The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and internet. Call 1-408-418-9388 and type in the access code 966 119 054 to take part in the meeting or view at ubne.ws/commissionermeeting.
BOARD: Appointment of Walla Walla County Board of Equalization member Robert Webb. Gale Kimball’s term expired, and Kimball did not wish reappointment. Approve reappointment of Pamela Ray on the Walla Walla County Board of Equalization.
GRANT: Set a date of public hearing to hear comments on a Community Development Block Grant proposal for public services activities.
COVID-19: Update from Walla Walla County Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session to discuss potential litigation at 10:30 a.m. reconvene at 11 a.m.