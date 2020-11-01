COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS: The Walla Walla Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee have members resigning. Commissioners will consider appointing new members.
BUDGET AND TAX LEVY HEARINGS: Commissioners will consider times and dates for public hearings for the 2021 county budget — 10 a.m., Dec. 7 — and property tax levy increases — 10 a.m., Nov. 23. The hearings will be in the commissioners’ chambers at 314 W. Main St. The public would be able to participate remotely under the resolution. Commissioners will also consider scheduling another public hearing Nov. 23 at 10:15 a.m. for assessment of the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District.