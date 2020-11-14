Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
WSU EXTENSION AGREEMENT: Commissioners will consider spending about $89,000 to support the Washington State University Extension in an interagency agreement for professional services.
RADIO TOWER SITE: A renewal agreement is sought by William and Michal Rieckmann to continue leasing county land for a radio tower. The initial lease was signed in 2011. The new agreement would extend the lease through 2026.
AGENDA BUILDER: Commissioners will consider an agreement with AV CaptureAll on a free six-month trial with a software called “Agenda Builder.” The software would be added to AV CaptureAll’s current legislative subscription plan for the county and cost an extra $298-$399 per month after the free trial.
WEEKLY REPORTS: Regular reports from departments of Public Works, Human Resources, Community Development and Community Health, including the weekly COVID-19 update.
TECHNOLOGY SURPLUS: Technology Services Director Chad Goodhue will ask commissioners to consider a public hearing date to declare certain county equipment as surplus.
CUSTODIAN JOB: Facilities Maintenance staff will ask commissioners to consider adding an additional custodian to the staff.
COUNTY ROADS AND TAX LEVIES: Commissioners will discuss and possibly decide on 2020 property tax levies in regard to county roads.