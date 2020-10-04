Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: The Department of Emergency Management will ask commissioners to extend a temporary assistant position.
CORONAVIRUS FUNDING: Commissioners will consider approving recommendations from the CARES Funding Team to direct federal coronavirus relief money.
DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: The Community Development Department will give an update on building permit applications. According to the agenda packet, a large number of applications have required extra review, which has increased staff workload.
TRAFFIC SAFETY: The Department of Community Health will ask commissioners to consider signing a two-year contract with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to implement a Target Zero initiative aimed at reducing traffic safety hazards in diverse and rural communities. The funding for the program would be $51,000 provided by a U.S. Department of Transportation grant. The money would be used to hire a Target Zero manager.