BID: Bid opening for emulsified asphalt, hot mix asphalt, chemical vegetation control products, aggregate for bituminous surface treatment.

POLICY: Vote on new Walla Walla County policy, paid family medical leave.

AUDIT: Exit audit meeting at 11:30 a.m. with state Auditor’s Office representatives (2018 county audit).

RECESS: Recess at 12:00 p.m., reconvene at 1:00 p.m. for discussion of potential litigation.

GRANTS: Workshop at 2 p.m. with Ron Branine, Facilities Maintenance and Boone Birdsell with McKinstry on space allocation and grant applications.

