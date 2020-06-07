COUNTY FAIR: Continuing an ongoing discussion about the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days and how exactly the event will proceed.
HEALTH ASSISTANT: Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt will ask for approval to extend a temporary office assistant position through December.
COVID-19: DeBolt will give an update about COVID-19 in the community and other miscellaneous health-related issues.
EXECUTIVE SESSIONS: Several items on the agenda show the commissioners might enter into an executive session to discuss either an application for employment and/or review the performance of a public employee, collective bargaining and/or any pending litigation.
WRITTEN UPDATES: Department heads will provide written updates for Public Works, Technology Services and County Corrections.