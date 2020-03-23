Note: With coronavirus mitigation in mind, the board of trustees meeting is physically off limits to the public, but it can be accessed via Zoom, meeting ID: 290 794 770.
The virtual meeting can be viewed on the Clarkston campus and in room no. 2023 and 2024 in the water & environmental center on the Walla Walla campus for public attendance. people with signs of illness should not attend. those who do attend must practice social distancing. For more information, call 509-527-4274 or email jerri.ramsey@wwcc.edu.
CONSENT AGENDA: Enrollment; personnel update; financial report.
DISCUSSION: COVID-19 update; WWCC president transition.
ACTION ITEMS: Annex some WWCC land into City of Walla Walla, per a request from the Klicker family; tenure and full-time probationary employment recommendations; sabbatical request; executive session at 3:40 p.m.