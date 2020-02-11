PARK RESTROOM: Authorize a construction contract with Eastern Oregon Contracting LLC for $52,285.46 to do site work and utility connections for restroom installation at Vista Terrace Park.
SLEEP CENTER: Authorize an amended agreement with Walla Walla County for sleep center for $103,000.
PEDESTRIAN SAFETY: Authorize the city manager to execute a contract with H.W. Lochner for pedestrian safety project design and right-of-way consultant services for $160,130.15.
ROSE STREET BRIDGE: Authorize payment of a $65,000 administrative fee and necessary permitting with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers for the Rose Street Bridge replacement.
COTTONWOOD ROAD: Authorizes easement for the connection of bicycle and pedestrian facilities on Cottonwood Road.
FIRE TRAINING: Authorize interlocal agreements with Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place regarding cost shares and usage of an upgraded local fire training facility.
SEWER MAIN: Award the Washington-Francis-Delmas Sewer Main Replacement Project to Premier Excavation Inc. for $1.68 million.
LANDFILL: Authorize a contract amendment in the amount of $32,713 with MurraySmith Inc. for water system design services at the Sudbury Road Landfill. Authorize a contract amendment in the amount of $40,772.75 with Great West Engineering for the Landfill Facility Entrance Improvements Project.
RECYCLING: Form an ad hoc recycling task force.