POLICE VEHICLES: Authorize the purchase of a new model SUV police vehicle for $50,000 and the purchase of a half-ton pickup truck for police code enforcement for $33,000 from Columbia Ford of Longview, Wash.
PRINT SERVICES: Approve a service contract with David Mumm for communications print services from January through December 2020 for $28,700.
WIRELESS FRANCHISE: Adopt a franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless.
VISTA TERRACE: Authorize utility bill round-up program funds to be dedicated to the Vista Terrace Park playground project.
WELLNESS CENTER: Authorize the assignment of the lease for the wellness facility at Jefferson Park to Many Waters Wellness Center LLC.
FIRE CONTRACT: Approve the 2019 through 2021 fire employees labor contract.
RESIGNATION: Accept resignation of Linda Newcomb from the Historic Preservation Commission.
CAMPING ZONE: Extend interim zoning ordinance designating camping areas in the heavy industrial zone.
UV DISINFECTION: Award the bid for ultraviolet light disinfection equipment for the wastewater treatment plant from Xylem Water Solutions USA Inc. for $1,085,189.