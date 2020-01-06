STREETS: Authorize an interlocal agreement with Walla Walla County for chip-sealing services for $120,000.
SIDEWALK: Award bid for the Oak and Colville Sidewalk Storm ADA Project to Eastern Oregon Contracting LLC for $46,670.09.
WATER: Award bid for the Plaza Way Water Main Abandonment Project to Premier Excavation Inc. for $232,443.51.
TELECOMMUNICATION: Public discussion of a possible franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless.
ANNEXATIONS: Accept 10% annexation petitions for Hatch Street and Abbott Road; accept 10% Annexation Petition and geographically modify for land at Delmont Street and Berney Drive.