RESIGNATIONS: Accept resignation of Bart Preecs from the Sustainability Committee and Brian Hunt from the Arts Commission.
SURPLUS PROPERTY: Declare property at 72 Par Drive surplus and authorize its disposal.
PARKING ENFORCEMENT: Approve the purchase of an automated license plate recognition system for police parking enforcement vehicles through contract dealer Vigilant Solutions LLC for $35,000.
LOAN: Approve a six-month line-of-credit of up to $2 million, at 0% interest, with Baker Boyer Bank for flood recovery in the Mill Creek watershed.
CAMERAS: Authorize the placement of surveillance cameras in Walla Walla parks.
WEST STATUE: Accept the donation of an Adam West statue and authorize installation in Menlo Park on North Division Street.
POLICE: Authorize the purchase of a police crisis negotiation team throw phone from 836 Technologies of Missoula, Mont., for $25,087.
BUSINESS: Building at 110 ½ East Main Street.
FLOOD: Federal Emergency Management Agency update.
GRANT: Approve acceptance of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Community Economic Development Grant for $350.
APPOINTMENTS: Appoint new council member, president, check signer and City Hall liaison.
DONATION: Approve Easter egg hunt donation for $300.
CITY RECORDER: Appoint city recorder as budget officer and committee representative.