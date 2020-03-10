RESIGNATIONS: Accept resignation of Bart Preecs from the Sustainability Committee and Brian Hunt from the Arts Commission.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: Declare property at 72 Par Drive surplus and authorize its disposal.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT: Approve the purchase of an automated license plate recognition system for police parking enforcement vehicles through contract dealer Vigilant Solutions LLC for $35,000.

LOAN: Approve a six-month line-of-credit of up to $2 million, at 0% interest, with Baker Boyer Bank for flood recovery in the Mill Creek watershed.

CAMERAS: Authorize the placement of surveillance cameras in Walla Walla parks.

WEST STATUE: Accept the donation of an Adam West statue and authorize installation in Menlo Park on North Division Street.

POLICE: Authorize the purchase of a police crisis negotiation team throw phone from 836 Technologies of Missoula, Mont., for $25,087.

BUSINESS: Building at 110 ½ East Main Street.

FLOOD: Federal Emergency Management Agency update.

GRANT: Approve acceptance of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Community Economic Development Grant for $350.

APPOINTMENTS: Appoint new council member, president, check signer and City Hall liaison.

DONATION: Approve Easter egg hunt donation for $300.

CITY RECORDER: Appoint city recorder as budget officer and committee representative.

