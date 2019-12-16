FACILITIES: Adopt the 2020-2025 Capital Facilities Plan.
BRIDGE: Award bid of Spokane Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek to Harry Johnson Plumbing and Excavation Inc. for $1,649,925.30.
RECYCLING: Reconsider recycling surcharge and tipping-point plan.
ART: Address questions about the Walla Walla Arts Commission’s final stages of developing a “Call for Artists” for a temporary, one-year installation in Council chambers.
SERVICE: Recognize service by retiring Councilman Jerry Cummins and Mayor Barbara Clark.