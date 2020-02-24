WATER: Establish the water consumption rate for the Port of Walla Walla for 2020 and 2021.
INVESTMENT: Update Investment Policy.
GRANT: Accept a $95,000 Stormwater Capacity Grant from the Washington Department of Ecology.
COMPENSATION: Approve a contract renewal with Matrix Absence Management to administer the city's Self-Insured Workers' Compensation Program, for $28,000 to $30,000 per year.
BID: Awards the bid for gravel and spoils hauling/disposal to Koncrete Industries for $80,900.
LEVY: Authorize an Interlocal agreement with Walla Walla County for distribution of emergency medical service levy funds for 2020.
CHARGING STATION: Authorize the city to enter into a lease agreement with Pacific Power for electric vehicle charging facilities in the city's Sumach Street parking lot.