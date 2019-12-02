GRANT: Approve the 2020 annual action plan for the community development block grant program.
POLICE: Approve a labor agreement with the Police Guild.
SALARIES: Adopt 2020 salary schedule for non-represented employees except city manager and city attorney; authorize a contract amendment for the city attorney and city manager for a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for each of the next three years.
TAX: Adopt the 2020 lodging tax distribution.
WASTEWATER: Award the bid to rebuild the belt filter presses at the wastewater treatment plant to Andritz Separation Inc. for $402,753.58.
TRANSPORTATION: Approve the 2019 Transportation Benefit District annual report and work plan.
FACILITIES: Public discussion for the 2020-2025 Capital Facilities Plan. Adoption scheduled for Dec. 18.