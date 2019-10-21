BUSINESS: Approve a secondhand dealer business license for a second store of Yeehaw Aloha at 9 W. Birch St.
WATER: Authorize the purchase of a water distribution service truck through the National Automotive Fleet Group dealer Maintainer Corp for $165,000.
PROPERTY: Vacate the alley in block 22 of Ritz’s Addition that accesses North 12th Avenue between West Main Street and West Rose Street.
College Place School Board
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. Where: John Sager Middle School, 1755 S. College Ave.
CONSENT AGENDA: General fund warrants of $256,053; Associated Student Body warrants of $7,178; capital projects of $23,009.
REPORTS: Superintendent James Fry, including advisory team update, bus routes, employee benefit enrollment; school principals Mark Ferraro, Scott Kasenga and Robert Aguilar; communication update; review of affirmative action plan to increase the numbers of female and minority staff.
ACTION ITEMS: ASB fund increase to $1,000 to meet monthly needs; $2 million of general fund transfer to capital projects for district expansion and enhancements.