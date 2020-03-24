City Council meetings are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency but can be viewed live at www.wallawallawa.gov/government/city-council.

Public comments on city matters can be emailed to the City Clerk at khill@wallawallawa.gov before 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, before the meeting begins.

ROAD: Authorize a professional services contract with GeoProfessional Innovation Corporation for on-call materials density testing services for $23,000.

ROAD: Authorize the annual purchase of crack sealant for roadway repairs for $63,506.30.

ANNEXATION: Set May 13 as the date to consider an annexation petition for property adjacent to Walla Walla Community College.

LIBRARY: Amend Municipal Code to eliminate fines for children’s library materials, and forgive outstanding library fines on children’s items.

UTILITY: Amend Municipal Code to waive delinquency fees on city utility accounts and delay disconnection for those customers affected by emergency situations.

