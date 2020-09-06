Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting id 608 332 135#.

Send written testimony to khill@wallawallawa.gov before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Comments can be made by attending the virtual meeting at ubne.ws/WWcity. Indicate you would like to provide testimony by raising your virtual hand and wait to be recognized.

CONSTRUCTION: Vote on a professional services contract with David Evans & Associates, Inc. for 30% design of the Poplar Street Reconstruction — Colville to 5th Project for $291,012.

WASTEWATER: Vote on a contract for the Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Solids Building Rehabilitation project with POW Contracting for $476,437.

CITIZEN SURVEY: Discuss the 2020 citizen survey.

