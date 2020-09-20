Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 253-215-8782 with meeting ID 831 4326 9718#.
Send written testimony to khill@wallawallawa.gov before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Comments can be made by attending the virtual meeting at ubne.ws/WWcity. Indicate you would like to provide testimony by raising your virtual hand and waiting to be recognized.
LIFE INSURANCE: Vote on a contract with Hartford Life Insurance for $20,496 annually, saving $14,953 a year.
TREE CONTRACT: Vote on a contract with ArborPro for the Urban Forestry Inventory and Management Plan for $51,75 to redo the inventory of Walla Walla’s 7,000 street trees, gather accurate data and update the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan.
ENGINEERING CONTRACT: Vote on a contract with JUB Engineers Inc. for various wastewater system improvements for $249,400.
LANDFILL CONTRACT: Vote on a contract with Parametrix for solid waste handling alternatives analysis for $23,836 to confirm if the city should continue operations at the Sudbury Landfill or consider switching to a transfer/long-haul approach.