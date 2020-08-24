Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.
Send written testimony to khill@wallawallawa.gov before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Comments can be made by attending the virtual meeting at ubne.ws/WWcity. Indicate you would like to provide testimony by raising your virtual hand and wait to be recognized.
EMERGENCY DECLARATION: Vote on extending the COVID-19 emergency declaration through Dec. 31.
ZONING: Vote on approval of the comprehensive plan land use map amendment to change from an industrial to a public land use designation and a zoning code map amendment from heavy industrial zoning to public reserve zoning for city-owned property at West Rees Avenue and North 15th Avenue.
ANNEXATIONS: Hold public hearings and determine whether to annex 0.97 acres west of Hatch Street, 0.83 acres west of Berney Drive and north of Delmont Street and 1.19 acres south of Abbott Road into the city limits of Walla Walla.
LAND USE: Vote on approving a request for preliminary plat approval for Herbert Estates, an 11-lot subdivision located at 410 Reser Road.