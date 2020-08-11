Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting id 608 332 135#.
STREET RECONSTRUCTION: Vote on amending the previously adopted Poplar Corridor Study to include a roundabout at the intersection of Poplar and Palouse streets and remove the existing traffic signals on Poplar Street at the intersections of First, Third and Fourth avenues. Project would replace the traffic signals with enhanced pedestrian crossing treatments and north and southbound stop signs.
ANNEXATION: Conduct a public hearing and vote whether to annex 16.4 acres, located adjacent to Fern Avenue, Abbott Road and Reser Road, into the city limits.
ANNEXATION: Conduct a public hearing and vote whether to annex 38 acres, located adjacent to Airport Way and Melrose Avenue, into the city limits.
DEVELOPMENT: Vote on an amendment to the development agreement for site development for 704, 708 and 720 West Poplar Street.
CAMPING: Consider extending an interim zoning ordinance designating camping areas in the heavy industrial zone.
CENSUS: Census 2020 is ending field data collection Sept. 30. Discuss preparation of a letter to the congressional delegation supporting census field data collection be continued.