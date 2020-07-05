Watch the Council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.
DESIGN: Vote on authorizing a professional services contract with Anderson Perry & Associates for $67,440 for surveying and preliminary design of Pine Street between Second Avenue and Ninth Avenue.
ANNEXATIONS: Vote on setting a public discussion date for Aug. 12 for the Airport Way and the Carmella Annexation and for Aug. 26 for the Hatch Street, the Berney/Delmont and the Abbott Road/Paramount Annexation.
PERMIT PROCESS: Public discussion and possible action on allowing Walla Walla County to process and approve simple permits for level I and II permitted uses for activities on county owned lands through the County’s Community Development Department.
TOWN HALL: Vote on the town hall meeting final process review.