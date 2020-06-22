Watch the Council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.
LODGING TAX: Vote on adopting updated grant amounts for 2020 lodging tax grant recipients. The Walla Walla lodging tax advisory committee recommends Council adopt a financial schedule to account for reduced revenue to the lodging tax fund. The schedule currently projects a remaining shortfall of approximately $81,000 which, possibly, will be covered by greater-than-anticipated lodging tax revenue or existing fund reserves.
LAND USE: Vote on a request for preliminary plat approval for nine residential units at 1239 Boyer Ave.
CARPORT PERMIT: Vote on a shoreline substantial development permit for the construction of carports within the existing parking lots and associated site improvements at 135 S. Wilbur Ave. The development is proposed to be within 200 feet of Mill Creek.
TRANSPORTATION: Vote on approval of the 2020 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report and Work Plan.
UTILITY DISCOUNT: Vote on an ordinance recommendation from the City Council finance committee that increases the limit of the utility discount program from 125% to 150% of federal poverty guidelines.
TOWN HALL: Vote on plans for a town hall meeting whether virtual or in-person.