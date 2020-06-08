Watch the Council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.
CODE UPDATE: Update chapters 13.03 and 13.30 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. These updates incorporate new and revised regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
MESSAGING: Consider approving a shared equipment purchase of two new model messaging boards to be used for travel, route, project, work zone, special event and emergency notifications for $34,000.
STREET LIGHTS: Vote on whether to enter into an agreement with Pacific Power to convert existing streetlights owned by Pacific Power to LED technology to improve street lighting quality and reduce costs/energy consumption. This would result in converting approximately 1,570 lights to LED fixtures.
VERIZON: Hold a public discussion and first reading of a franchise ordinance regarding Verizon Wireless, which changed its business name and did not provide that information to the city when the original franchise agreement was presented to City Council in January.
TRANSPORTATION PLAN: Hold a public discussion and consider adopting the 2021-2026 Comprehensive Transportation Plan. Civil Engineer Doug Eaton will give a presentation.