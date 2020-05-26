Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.
CRIME GRANT: Consider authorizing an additional $15,000 in funding from the Crime Victims Advocate Grant. The grant will cover expenses to crime victims and help the Walla Walla County Crime Victim Service Center assist survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASTEWATER: Consider authorizing a professional services contract with H2E Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition upgrade project for $79,283 to provide, program and install upgraded servers for the operating system.
IRRIGATION: Vote on authorizing a water intertie agreement with Artesia Irrigation District No. 8.
COVID-19 BUSINESS: Vote on authorizing certain activities, including the closure of city streets, to help revitalize business activities damaged by COVID-19. Street closure would allow for outdoor dining and retail shopping by providing outdoor venues to lessen the potential of contracting the virus as compared to indoor venues.