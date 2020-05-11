Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.

Public comments related to city of Walla Walla business must be sent in writing to the Walla Walla city clerk at khill@wallawallawa.gov before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

POLICE GRANT: Accept a grant for $45,642 from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program for the Walla Walla Police Department. Funds will provide 20 laptops for operation outside of the normal work environment and a stockpile of personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies.

POLICE VESTS: Consider replacing six ballistic vests for $6,528. If awarded a 2020 Department of Justice grant, half of the cost will be covered.

LIBRARY: Consider amending the municipal code to eliminate fines for children's library materials and forgive all outstanding library fines on children's items. Currently, there is $14,434 outstanding in fines for children’s items and $13,405 outstanding in lost children’s items. New research shows that library fines are counterproductive.

ANNEXATION: Consider accepting a 10% annexation petition for approximately 27 acres of land located east of Walla Walla Community College and south of Isaacs Avenue within the city's urban growth area.

LANDFILL: Consider approving a bid award for water system improvements at the Sudbury Landfill to Double J Excavating Inc of Pasco. The bid is for $1,394,858 to provide fire protection and non-potable water for landfill facilities and reduce energy consumption.

STREETS: Consider authorizing a contract with PBS Engineering & Environmental Inc. for the design of the Park Street Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Project for $332,647. The total project length is approximately 1 mile and includes replacement, rehabilitation and/or improvement of water, wastewater and stormwater utilities along with street reconstruction.

COMMUNITY FUNDS: Consider a contract with Blue Mountain Action Council for Commitment to Community services for $50,000, to be paid in quarterly installments from the Community Program Support budget. The amount to be paid in 2020 is the same as the amount paid in 2018 and 2019.

