Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.

Public comments related to city of Walla Walla business must be sent in writing to the Walla Walla city clerk at khill@wallawallawa.gov before 6:30 p.m. on April 8.

SEWER: Award bid for the Cottonwood Sewer Pump Station Upgrade Project to Double J Excavation Inc. for $243,173.70.

LANDFILL: Award bid to C&E Trenching LLC for the installation/replacement of septic systems at the Sudbury Landfill for $35,881.46.

CEMETERY GRANT: Accept a grant from the Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation for $50,000 to align two additional rows of veteran headstones.

FORESTRY GRANT: Accept community forestry grant from the Department of Natural Resources for $20,000 to take inventory of Walla Walla’s 7,000 street trees, gather accurate data and update the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan.

EVICTIONS: Prohibit residential and commercial evictions due to COVID-19 emergency.

LANDFILL: Discuss landfill passes.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.