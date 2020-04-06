Watch the council meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil or call 971-247-1195 with meeting ID 608 332 135#.
Public comments related to city of Walla Walla business must be sent in writing to the Walla Walla city clerk at khill@wallawallawa.gov before 6:30 p.m. on April 8.
SEWER: Award bid for the Cottonwood Sewer Pump Station Upgrade Project to Double J Excavation Inc. for $243,173.70.
LANDFILL: Award bid to C&E Trenching LLC for the installation/replacement of septic systems at the Sudbury Landfill for $35,881.46.
CEMETERY GRANT: Accept a grant from the Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation for $50,000 to align two additional rows of veteran headstones.
FORESTRY GRANT: Accept community forestry grant from the Department of Natural Resources for $20,000 to take inventory of Walla Walla’s 7,000 street trees, gather accurate data and update the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan.
EVICTIONS: Prohibit residential and commercial evictions due to COVID-19 emergency.
LANDFILL: Discuss landfill passes.