LANDFILL: Consider a contract with Aspect Consulting for operation and maintenance of the landfill gas collection, flare and the leachate collection systems for $68,280.
MILL CREEK: Consider an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service for Mill Creek Watershed monitoring and patrol for $98,392.
WATER: Ratify the city manager’s emergency declaration for repairs to Well No. 1.
BUDGET: Consider amending the 2019-2020 biennium maintenance and operations budget, establishing new projects and amending the Capital Improvement Project budget. This would be the first budget amendment for the second year of the biennium and includes numerous modifications to capital projects and grants awarded since adoption of the 2019-20 biennium budget and other revenue and expense adjustments. Adjustments to the budget include: increase revenue in the general fund by $150,000 in investment interest and by $50,000 for a Department of Architecture and Historic Preservation Grant in Parks and Recreation for restoration of cemetery headstones, decrease revenue in the general fund by $55,000 in business licensing fees to meet estimates and increase transfers in the general fund by $50,000 to parks construction for debt payments for the Veterans’ Memorial Pool.
COVID-19 BUDGET: Review and discuss potential COVID-19 financial impacts. The City Council Finance Committee will meet prior to the Council meeting to discuss initial and possible city responses to dealing with financial impacts caused by this pandemic.