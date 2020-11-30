SALARIES: Consider adopting the 2021 salary schedule with a 2% increase for non-represented employees, except the city manager and city attorney.

BUDGET: Vote whether to adopt the 2021-2022 city budget.

WATER: Vote whether to authorize a lease agreement with the Washington Water Trust for 5.5 cubic feet per second of Mill Creek surface water during August and September of 2021.

WASTEWATER: Consider awarding the bid for the Wastewater Treatment Plant ultra-violet disinfection replacement project to TML Construction, Inc. for $1.9 million.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.