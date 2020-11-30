SALARIES: Consider adopting the 2021 salary schedule with a 2% increase for non-represented employees, except the city manager and city attorney.
BUDGET: Vote whether to adopt the 2021-2022 city budget.
WATER: Vote whether to authorize a lease agreement with the Washington Water Trust for 5.5 cubic feet per second of Mill Creek surface water during August and September of 2021.
WASTEWATER: Consider awarding the bid for the Wastewater Treatment Plant ultra-violet disinfection replacement project to TML Construction, Inc. for $1.9 million.