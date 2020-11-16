BUDGET: Public hearing on the 2021-2022 city budget.
CAPITAL FACILITIES: Public hearing on the six-year capital facilities plan.
LODGING TAX: Consider whether to approve the recommendation from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for the allocation of the 2021 lodging tax revenue, which would distribute the recommended grants for 2021 and adopt single-year grant awards.The projected 2021 lodging tax revenue distribution is $600,000. Of that, 2.5% is recommended to be set aside and rebuild reserves.
TOURISM: Vote whether to renew a multi-year tourism promotion area contract with Visit Walla Walla.
BOND ISSUANCE: Vote on whether to authorize the sale, issuance and delivery of the city’s limited tax general obligation refunding bonds, series 2020, for $4.4 million, to Baker Boyer Bank to repay four inter-fund loans of the city. Also vote whether to pay, redeem and retire all of a portion of the city’s outstanding limited tax general obligation and refunding bonds, series 2010.
PRIORITIES: Vote on the 2021 legislative and federal priorities.