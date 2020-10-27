BUDGET: Budget hearing for the 2021-22 biennial budget.
RECYCLING: Vote to set the 2021 recycling commodities surcharge. Under the proposal the charge would be reduced from $1.34 per month, reducing the cost to 78 cents per month. Council passed an ordinance in December, which set the recycling commodities surcharge at $2.12 per month. The rate proposed for 2021 is based on the cost trend from January 2019 through August 2020, the tonnage history over the past 12 months and the average number of accounts over the past 12 months.
SEWER: Vote on authorizing a contract with Insituform Technologies LLC, for a 2020 cure-in-place sewer pipe project for $1.1 million.
WATER: Consider a professional services contract with FCS Group to prepare the 2022-27 financial plans for water, wastewater and stormwater utilities for $312,518.