BUDGET: Vote on amending the 2019-2020 biennium maintenance and operations budget and the capital improvement project budget.
RECYCLING: Vote on whether to accept recommendations from the Ad-Hoc Recycling Committee to eliminate plastics as an accepted recycling material, implement a public information campaign, monitor contamination rates and allow the committee time to investigate legislative considerations and report back to Council in November for possible inclusion with the city’s 2021 Legislative Priorities.
BRIDGE PROJECT: Vote on whether to approve a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for the North Third Avenue and Rose Street bridge Project, including site and right of way improvements.
WATER: Vote whether to authorize a contract with MurraySmith to prepare a municipal water well master plan and risk and resilience assessment for $245,000. The goal is to analyze the city's wells and provide recommendations for prioritized infrastructure upgrades and operations decisions based on the level of service to customers.
SEWER: Vote on an additional $50,000 for change orders on the Washington-Francis-Delmas Sewer Main Replacement Project.