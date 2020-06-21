911 CONTRACT: Resolution for contract for wireless and “wireline enhanced” 911 operations.
FEMA GRANT: Approval of agreement with Washington State Military Department for FEMA grant regarding COVID-19.
COVID-19: Pandemic update from Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt.
MENTAL HEALTH SALES TAX: Presentation from Community Health on 0.1% sales tax collected and to be utilized for providing new chemical dependency or mental health services.
FLOOD FUNDING: Public Works Director Tony Garcia seeking resolution signing local agreement for an application to pursue federal highway funds for a 2020 flooding project.