CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; budget status; accounts payable.
REPORTS: Elementary school Principal and Superintendent Mark Pickel; secondary school Principal and Athletic Director Stephanie Wooderchak; Facilities Director Colter Mohney.
DISCUSSION: Athletic combine survey results; first reading of policies, including world language competency, parental administration of medical marijuana on campus, student fees, fines or charges, educational opportunities for students with a parent in the military.
ACTION: Installation of new and incumbent board members; resignation of board member Jason Kaehler; policies, including gender inclusion, student records, medication at schools; executive session regarding personnel.