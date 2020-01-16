CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; budget.
REPORTS: Stephanie Wooderchak, secondary school principal and athletic director; Colter Mohney, transportation, maintenance and facilities supervisor; Elementary Principal and Superintendent Mark Pickel.
DISCUSSION: Enrollment; levy update; board vacancy; first reading on policies updates.
ACTION: Policy updates, including electoral system, world language competency, medical marijauna administration by parents, student fees, fines or charges; executive session on personnel matter.