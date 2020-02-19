CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable; budget.
REPORTS: Athletic Director and Secondary School Principal Stephanie Wooderchak; facilities manager Colter Mohney; Superintendent and Elementary School Principal Mark Pickel.
DISCUSSION: Board vacancy; superintendent evaluation format; first and second reading of policies, including caring for students with diabetes, tobacco and vaping use, lease or rental of district property, dangerous weapons at school, family involvement.
ACTION ITEMS: School improvement plan; personnel; policies; five-year Career and Technical Education plan; executive session for personnel matter.