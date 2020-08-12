Remote meeting. Call 701-802-5221 and use access code 858-672 to join the meeting.
CAPITAL FACILITIES: Consider adopting the annual update to the city's Capital Facilities Plan for the next fiscal year.
CAPITAL GRANT: Vote on resolution allowing the city clerk to sign a capital grant agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce when it arrives for funding related to the February flood.
PORT UTILITIES: Consider signing an agreement with the Port of Walla Walla to transfer management of utilities in the Port's local Business Park to the city of Waitsburg.
HOUSING FUNDS: Consider approving a Walla Walla County interlocal agreement for House Bill 1408 housing funds.
LEVEE REPAIRS: Vote on a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for repairs to the levee caused by the February flood.
BUSINESS GRANTS: Sign a resolution approving the use of CARES Act funding for local business grants.
REPORTS: Reports from the mayor, City Council and clerk.