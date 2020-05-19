Waitsburg City Council will meet from remote locations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The call in number is 701-802-5221 and meeting access number is 858-672.

SIDEWALK: Discuss and vote on the Complete Street Sidewalk Project Award.

LIBRARY: Discuss and vote on the Library Capital Grant Program.

POOL: Discuss the 2020 city pool season and take action.

MAYOR: Discuss and vote on who will fill the position of the mayor pro tem.

COMMITTEES: Mayor will report committee appointments.

CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; budget status.

REPORTS: Administrators; Superintendent Mark Pickel.

DISCUSSION: Graduation plans; continuous learning plan.

ACTION ITEMS: Teaching hours waiver; continuous learning; personnel.

CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; donations; medical leave request.

REPORTS: School administrators; Superintendent Doug Johnson, including a continuous learning for elementary and secondary grades, instruction hours emergency waiver, budget update, COVID-19 closure update, graduation; budget status.

ACTION ITEMS: Teacher instruction; emergency waiver of teaching hours; continuous learning plan; delegating authority to Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association; 2020-2021, 2021-2022 school calendars.

