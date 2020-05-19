Waitsburg City Council will meet from remote locations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The call in number is 701-802-5221 and meeting access number is 858-672.
SIDEWALK: Discuss and vote on the Complete Street Sidewalk Project Award.
LIBRARY: Discuss and vote on the Library Capital Grant Program.
POOL: Discuss the 2020 city pool season and take action.
MAYOR: Discuss and vote on who will fill the position of the mayor pro tem.
COMMITTEES: Mayor will report committee appointments.
CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; budget status.
REPORTS: Administrators; Superintendent Mark Pickel.
DISCUSSION: Graduation plans; continuous learning plan.
ACTION ITEMS: Teaching hours waiver; continuous learning; personnel.
CONSENT AGENDA: Accounts payable; payroll; donations; medical leave request.
REPORTS: School administrators; Superintendent Doug Johnson, including a continuous learning for elementary and secondary grades, instruction hours emergency waiver, budget update, COVID-19 closure update, graduation; budget status.
ACTION ITEMS: Teacher instruction; emergency waiver of teaching hours; continuous learning plan; delegating authority to Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association; 2020-2021, 2021-2022 school calendars.