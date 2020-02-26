TOURISM: Consider 13 applications for the Port’s annual tourism funds. Those include requests from Fort Walla Walla Museum for $2,000; InquisiTours for $2,000; Friends of Children of Walla Walla — Walla Walla Guitar Festival for $2,000; Downtown Walla Walla Foundation — Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival for $2,000; Downtown Walla Walla Foundation — Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend for $2,000; Blue Mountain Land Trust — Learning on the Land for $1,000; Waitsburg Celebration Days for $2,000; Waitsburg Commercial Club for its Visitors Guide for $2,000; Gesa Power House Theatre for the Mike Delamont Comedy Series for $2,000; Prescott Parks & Recreation — Spark in the Park for $2,000; Downtown Walla Walla Foundation — Walla Walla BrewFest for $2,000; Walla Walla Valley Quilt Festival for $2,000; and ArtWalla — ArtSquared for $1,500.

EQUIPMENT: Consider a multi-step process leading to purchase of snow removal equipment. The process includes consideration of approvals with Mead & Hunt Engineering, authorization to bid on the equipment and authorization to apply for an Airport Improvement Grant in the amount of $1.05 million, along with authorization to accept the grant offer.

BUILDING: Consider how to proceed with a building owned by Blue Mountain Aviation on leased Port property. The business was a previous tenant and vacated last summer. The owner wants the Port to consider allowing him to leave the building and apply the value to debt forgiveness.

REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, tower operations, a 2020 passenger demand analysis, and the executive director’s report.

CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable.

REPORTS: Educational and financial compliance; budget.

DISCUSSION: Enrollment goals; academic program; review of governance and reporting to state officials; student and board member recruiting; school environment; term goals.

ACTION ITEMS: Steps for not-on-track goals.

