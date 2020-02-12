PUBLIC CORPORATION: Consider a resolution amending bylaws of the Port of Walla Walla Public Corporation that automatically authorizes Port commissioners to assume the role of director of the corporation with the oath of office and start of term.
WATER INTERTIE: Consider acceptance of a bid for the Walla Walla Regional Airport intertie project. The proposal accepts a bid from Walla Walla Electric for $98,942 for a base bid and alternate 1, for a new control to operate two booster pumps and a web SCADA system with remote camera, intrusion alarms and data logging and trending system. The intertie is necessary for water source redundancy to meet fire flow and pressure requirements. The vote would also establish a project budget of $244,031, including 5% contingency.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Consider adoption of the Port’s 2020 Economic Development Plan that serves as a guide for its focus to recruit and retain family-wage jobs.
BURBANK BUSINESS: Consider a section in the proposed purchase and sale agreement between the Port and Simon CRE at the Port’s Burbank Business Park, restricting certain users to lots near the proposed property. Commissioners will also consider an amendment to the Binding Site Plan at Fifth Avenue and Poplar Street in Burbank to configure the lot for future development.
CORRESPONDENCE & REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, leases entered into by the Port, an update on the Burbank Industrial Park grinder pump systems, Prescott projects update, Wallula Dodd water system update, leases entered into by the airport, November-January maintenance reports, January security/maintenance report and January’s commercial air report.