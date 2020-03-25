Note: This meeting will be done via teleconference. The public is still able to join by dialing in at 877-309-2073 starting at 12:55 p.m. Once you have dialed in, use the access code 661-367-517.
FINANCIAL REPORT: Information regarding bills, cash on hand and other financials.
BILL PAYMENT: Action item regarding paying bills following financial report.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS: Discussion of upcoming events including cancellation of some events such as Food Truck Night, Washington Economic Symposium 2020 and Good Roads Meeting.
AIRPORT LEASES: New leases for the Walla Walla Regional Airport include Les Schwab Tires at 255 E. Cessna Ave. for $1,299.13 per month, BTB Investments at 510 Boeing Ave. for $798.40 per month and Perry Armstrong in Garage B4 for $45 per month.
AIRPORT REPORT: Report on plane and passenger numbers for the airport. No cancellations for February compared to last year’s 11 outbound and 13 inbound cancellations. Average inbound and outbound travel is about 2% higher than last year.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT: Report from Executive Director Pat Reay.
COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT: Report from board of commissioners.