COVID-19 UPDATE: Ongoing update regarding state of emergency declared regarding the coronavirus.
SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET NO. 1: Hearing and adoption of 2020 supplemental budget No. 1. Executive Director Pat Reay and Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund will conduct the presentation for the budget, which they are recommending in light of adding $9.5 million from Congress’ coronavirus relief bill.
FEDERAL POLICY: Skoglund will present a federal procurement policy, which was recommended by state auditors and would follow state and federal guidelines to make sure federal funds are spent in compliance with federal regulations.