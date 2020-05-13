SNOW REMOVAL EQUIPMENT: Action on contract award for snow removal equipment for airport, followed by action item to enter into engineering agreement regarding the equipment.
SIMONCRE PURCHASE: A general commercial store being represented by commercial developer SimonCRE wishes to purchase one acre of land in the Burbank Business Park at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Poplar Street in Burbank. SimonCRE has proposed a purchase price of $217,800 for the land, which is $47,200 cheaper than the original discussion due to a drop in demand because of COVID-19 plus a higher-than-expected price tag on developing the land. Port staff recommend to accept the purchase and sale agreement.
WATER SYSTEM GRANT: Approval of grant from Washington Department of Commerce for Phase 1 of Wallula-Dodd water system.