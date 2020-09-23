COVID-19 UPDATE: Review previous resolution around the pandemic and seek direction from commissioners on an update.
BURBANK BUSINESS PARK: Receive an update on The Dollar General store development.
FAA: Update on FAA projects with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act relief funds.
HEALTH INSURANCE: Consider a vote on 2021 health insurance renewal.
LEASE AGREEMENTS: Consider a renewal on a lease with Bi-Kay Farms Inc. and a new lease at 455 B Street with Ken and Cathy Good.
CORRESPONDENCE & REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, leases entered into by the airport and the executive director’s report.