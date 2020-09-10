BURBANK BUSINESS PARK MAINTENANCE COSTS: Port Executive Director Pat Reay will recommend that commissioners waive "association maintenance costs" for certain properties in the Burbank Business Park area because they no longer fall under a "common area" designation, as described in a Port declaration 10 years ago.
WATER LINE BID: Reay and Economic Development Director Paul Gerola will recommend commissioners award a contract for a little more than $1 million to Sharp & Preszler Construction of Kennewick to make distribution water lines for the Wallula-Dodd water system. The water line project would have a budget of $1.35 million if approved as written.
ANNUAL INSURANCE RENEWAL: Commissioners will consider renewing insurance coverage with Enduris, through insurance broker Hugh Wood, Inc. An 18% increase in cost has been proposed for annual coverage. With a $50,000 deductible, one year of insurance would be $246,119 for more than $104 million worth of assets.