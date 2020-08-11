WHEAT MARKETING POLICY: Walla Walla Regional Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund will ask to establish a dollar amount on selling wheat owned by the airport based on the commission's wheat-selling policy adopted in January.
FAA GRANT AMENDMENT: Approval sought for acceptance of remaining coronavirus relief funds totaling about $8.6 million.
WAITSBURG BUSINESS PARK UTILITIES: Approval sought for dedicating utilities owned by the Port to be used by the city of Waitsburg at Waitsburg Business Park.
SEWER PROJECT BID AWARD: Skoglund and Operations Supervisor Brian Hurst seeking approval of bid from Columbia Pumping and Construction Inc. for A Street sewer project in the Airport Business District. The bid comes to $196,033 and the project budget will be just under $216,000.
AIRPORT APRON PROJECT: Port staff seeking direction to look at scope of work and fee estimates for the south apron rehabilitation project at the airport in preparation for a 2021 grant from the FAA for $10 million for the project.
LIFEFLIGHT HANGAR UPDATE: Discussion item about the LifeFlight hangar and base at the airport.