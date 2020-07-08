WATER RIGHTS: A lease agreement will be considered with the Washington Deparment of Ecology for water rights for the Port under the Columbia River Water Management Act of 2006. The lease would begin in January next year if agreed upon.
LEASE AGREEMENTS: Commissioners will note lease agreements with Cordoba Technologies and Martin Outdoors at the Port's East Isaacs Avenue building. Martin Outdoors will lease nearly 12,000 square feet of space through at least December 2021 with options to extend up through 2023.