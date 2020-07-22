WAITSBURG BANNERS: Approval sought to take $2,000 from the Port's tourism grant fund and apply it to the Blue Mountain Conservation and Development — Waitsburg Main Street Banners Project. This would fund most of the project that will cost about $2,800 to install new banners along Waitsburg's Main Street.
CERB GRANT FOR FIBER STUDY: Approval sought to allow a contract between the Port and the Community Economic Revitalization Board following the agency's approval of a request to fund a broadband internet feasibility study.
SCHNITZER STEEL LEASE: Approval sought to enter into lease agreement with Portland-based Schnitzer Steel Industries. The lease would be for 1.8 acres of land in the Burbank Industrial Park. The company has been leasing Port land in Burbank since 2007. This additional land would be used for scrap metal storage.
WATER SYSTEM UPDATE: The latest information will be given regarding the installation of the Wallula-Dodd water system.