BUSINESS GRANTS: Consider a change to the Port’s Working Washington Small Business Grant 2.0 Plan, eliminating the division of funds by employment category to allow any business otherwise meeting the qualifications to be eligible for grant funds.
RUNWAY STUDY: Receive an informational update on plans for the Runway 2/20 study required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
GRANT ADMINISTRATION: Consider an agreement with Walla Walla County to administer $500,000 of Small Business Emergency Grant funds on behalf of the county.
SURPLUS PROPERTY: Consider declaring surplus a 1-acre lot at the Burbank Business Park and authorizing its sale.
AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT: Consider approval of the 2021-2026 Airport Capital Improvement Plan and submitting it to the Federal Aviation Administration.
CORRESPONDENCE & REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, leases for the Port and airport, a Wallula Dodd water system update, commercial air report, tower operations, security report and executive director’s report.